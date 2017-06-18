In pictures this week

CARRYING A TORCH … Law enforcement personnel from Mount Desert Island braved the rain last Friday morning for the annual Special Olympics Torch Run. From left, Acadia National Park Superintendent Kevin Schneider, Ranger Chris Davey, Ranger Richard Cleary, Bar Harbor Police Officer Tim Bland and Officer Judson Cake. The group ran from the Town Hill Fire Station to Ellsworth before passing the torch to Ellsworth officers. ISLANDER PHOTO BY TAYLOR BIGLER MACE