In pictures this week

CARRYING A TORCH … Law enforcement personnel from Mount Desert Island braved the rain last Friday morning for the annual Special Olympics Torch Run. From left, Acadia National Park Superintendent Kevin Schneider, Ranger Chris Davey, Ranger Richard Cleary, Bar Harbor Police Officer Tim Bland and Officer Judson Cake. The group ran from the Town Hill Fire Station to Ellsworth before passing the torch to Ellsworth officers.ISLANDER PHOTO BY TAYLOR BIGLER MACE
BAR HARBOR BAMBI … A newborn fawn nuzzles her mom in a backyard in Bar Harbor recently. Elsewhere in town, a fawn that was attacked by a fox was taken to the Acadia Wildlife Foundation in Town Hill for rehabilitation. PHOTO COURTESY OF TAMMY PACKIE
ANKLE AIRLIFT … At around noon on Saturday, June 10, Acadia National Park Rangers received a call concerning a 32-year-old woman who broke her ankle on the east face of Acadia Mountain. She was taken off the mountain by a Maine Forest Service helicopter and flown to Fernald Point, where she was transferred to a Southwest Harbor/Tremont ambulance and taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital. PHOTO COURTESY OF ANP
BREAKING GROUND … Members of Acadia Family Center’s staff and board of directors break ground on a 2,000-square-foot addition that will house a new community room, art therapy studio and counseling offices. A donor who wishes to remain anonymous gave the Southwest Harbor substance abuse and mental health counseling center $700,000 for an addition to help meet the needs of the community. From left are Operations Manager Jennifer Lincoln, Vice Chairman Erica Morrill, Executive Director Dan Johnson, board Secretary Daphne Milliken, E.L. Shea project manager David Hipsky and architect Geoffrey Fraser of Fraser Associates Architects. ISLANDER PHOTO BY TAYLOR BIGLER MACE