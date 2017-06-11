Sunday - Jun 11, 2017
WHAT'S UNDER THE HOOD? ... Dozens of classic Chevrolet Corvette sports cars packed onto the athletic field in Bar Harbor Saturday as part of the annual show and rally held by the Vettes of Coastal Maine Group, which is marking its 40th anniversary. The club includes members from Atlantic Canada as well. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN

In pictures this week

June 11, 2017 on News

