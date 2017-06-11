In pictures this week

WHAT'S UNDER THE HOOD? ... Dozens of classic Chevrolet Corvette sports cars packed onto the athletic field in Bar Harbor Saturday as part of the annual show and rally held by the Vettes of Coastal Maine Group, which is marking its 40th anniversary. The club includes members from Atlantic Canada as well. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
CAR VERSUS POLE … A Trenton teenager escaped injury Sunday morning when her vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the Crooked Road in Bar Harbor. Police said Cailyn Ray, 19, lost control of the Chevrolet on a curve and overcorrected, sending the vehicle across the oncoming lane and into the pole. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
WHOOOO’S THERE? … Acadia National Park visitor Raymond Vilnit was hiking with his wife in Acadia National Park when they got the chance to observe this barred owl about 100 feet off the trail recently. PHOTO COURTESY OF RAYMOND VILNIT
HUMAN ECOLOGIST … Poet and social critique Hanif Willis-Abdurraqib provides the keynote address at College of the Atlantic’s commencement celebration in Bar Harbor on Saturday, June 3. “Make a border around the things you love, and love them well,” he urged. PHOTO COURTESY OF COA
STUDENT LEADER RECOGNIZED … Connor Ratcliff, center, along with Head Coach John Macauley, right, and Assistant Coach Tom Brown, was awarded the Hinckley Leadership Award last week at the Mount Desert Island High School sailing team’s end-of-season dinner. PHOTO COURTESY OF RATCLIFF FAMILY
HAPPY TRAILS TO YOU DAY … Friends of Acadia Stewardship Coordinator Jeff Tucker, left, volunteer Tim Dexter and a Trenton Elementary School student carry a log that was being used for trail edging at the National Trails Day celebration on Saturday, June 3. PHOTO COURTESY OF JULIA WALKER THOMAS, FOA
TRADITIONAL LEE … Former Selectman Dexter Lee coordinates the placement of flags at 105 veteran gravesites on Swans Island as part of Memorial Day weekend ceremonies. Lee has spearheaded the effort since 1970, he said. Before that, it had just “always been done.” He hopes the tradition is picked up by younger members of the community. PHOTO COURTESY OF DALE JOYCE, HARBOR VIEW STUDIO
GOOD EXPOSURE … Molly Collins and Emerson Jeffery pose with their winning photos from the MDI Student Photo Contest, held in conjunction with the annual exhibit of the MDI Photo Club. Collins won second place, and Jeffery earned an honorable mention. Sarah MacDonald (not pictured) won first place, and Piper Charon (not pictured) won third place. The exhibit will be on display at the Northeast Harbor Library through June. PHOTO COURTESY OF MINDY VIECHNICKI
