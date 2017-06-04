In pictures this week

HONORING OLD GLORY … Commander Bruce Damon, left, and Bryan Hamor of American Legion Post 103 in Northeast Harbor prepare to demonstrate the proper folding of the American flag at the Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park in Northeast Harbor on Monday.ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
FOR THE FALLEN … A boat crew from the U.S. Coast Guard base in Southwest Harbor salutes a wreath commemorating fallen military service members during Memorial Day observances at the Bar Harbor Municipal Pier on Monday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
WAVING THE FLAG … This young boy was a bit puzzled Monday when a photographer approached to take a photo of him riding in the Southwest Harbor Memorial Day parade. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
MAKE WAY FOR SEALS … This female juvenile seal was spotted in the road on West Street early Friday morning. Passerby Sara Phillips notified the police, who called the marine mammal stranding response team at Allied Whale and diverted traffic until the seal experts could arrive. The pup was taken to a facility in Harpswell. She will be transferred to the National Marine Life Center in Buzzards Bay, Mass., for longer term rehab. Anyone coming across a stranded seal is reminded to stay (and keep pets) 150 feet away and call the stranding network at (800) 532-9551. PHOTO COURTESY OF BHPD
DEJA VU ALL OVER AGAIN … The graying ‘60s and ‘70s generation got a chance to enjoy the music of counterculture icon David Crosby during a sold-out concert at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor last Friday evening. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
DEJA VU ALL OVER AGAIN … Criterion Theatre board members had the opportunity to meet with Crosby backstage. They include, from left, interim director Tamara Crowley, Steven Boucher, Crosby and Carrie Jones. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE … Michael DeGeorge of Bar Harbor was surprised by a visit from life-long friends for his 40th birthday. From left above are Jay Martin, Joe Cappellino, DeGeorge, Glenn Roisman and Geoff Boswirth. The men originally met while working at a Boy Scout camp in Suffolk County, N.Y. A sixth member of the group, Pat Hanley, was unable to attend due to a military deployment in Cuba. PHOTO COURTESY OF JOEY CAPPELLINO