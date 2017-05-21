Sunday - May 21, 2017
HIT ME WITH YOUR BEST SHOT … A young resident winds up a shot to dunk YMCA director Tommy Parham in a dunk tank at Healthy Kids Day last month. Acadia National Park, the Bar Harbor Police and Fire Departments and other groups offered kids’ activities at the event, intended as an official kickoff to an active and healthy summer. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES

In pictures this week

May 21, 2017 on News

