In pictures this week

HIT ME WITH YOUR BEST SHOT … A young resident winds up a shot to dunk YMCA director Tommy Parham in a dunk tank at Healthy Kids Day last month. Acadia National Park, the Bar Harbor Police and Fire Departments and other groups offered kids’ activities at the event, intended as an official kickoff to an active and healthy summer.ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
OUTSTANDING NURSES … Mount Desert Island Hospital this week announced the five winners of its 2017 Nursing Excellence Awards. The awards recognize nurses who demonstrate advocacy, leadership, mentorship and excellence in their nursing practice. Celebrating on the steps of the hospital are, from left, in back, Art Blank, MDI Hospital president/CEO; Joyce MacIntosh, OCN; Peter Sullivan, RN-BC and Cara Carter, CMSRN. In front, from left, Denise Chandler, BSN, CEN, CEPN; Karen Mueller, RN, BSN, MBA, Chief Nursing Officer; and Jenny Gott, RN, BSN. Winners receive a framed certificate and gift certificate for dinner at a local restaurant. PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI HOSPITAL
SENIOR SHOW … The Acadia Senior College annual exhibit, “Focus,” is on display in the Mellon Room at the Northeast Harbor Library. Shira Singer’s fabric block-print piece is based on her meeting with a woman at an assisted living facility who recently had lost her husband. “I’m Not Happy” was her response to too-frequent invitations to happy hour. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
SENIOR SHOW … The Acadia Senior College annual exhibit, “Focus,” is on display in the Mellon Room at the Northeast Harbor Library. This is Beth Lambert’s “Lifting Fog,” oil on board. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
SENIOR SHOW … The Acadia Senior College annual exhibit, “Focus,” is on display in the Mellon Room at the Northeast Harbor Library. Susan Lerner’s creation from wine bottle foils, “Foiled Again.” ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
TAKING THE WHEEL … Trucks weren’t the only vehicles on display at Harbor House Community Service Center’s Touch-a-Truck event Saturday at Mount Desert Island High School. Here, a youngster is all smiles as he checks out a Bar Harbor police cruiser with Officer Soren Sundberg looking on. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
DATA COLLECTION … A traffic management system set up as part of the reconstruction of Route 3 in Bar Harbor includes these trailers with solar panels and masts on several roads. The trailers log cell phones in passing cars to estimate traffic flow and send information to the display screens showing estimated travel times into and out of Bar Harbor. “The system works on Bluetooth and monitors Bluetooth IDs on cell phones,” said Carmen Forzetting of the DOT. “The data is posted to the message boards to help people choose whether or not they would like to take the alternate route.” Updates on the project are available at maine.gov/mdot. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
BUSY BEE BOTS … First graders from the Trenton Elementary School hold Bee-bots donated to the class by the Perloff Foundation, as well as clips they printed on the 3-D printer also donated by the foundation. PHOTO COURTESY OF KRISTEN BRAUN