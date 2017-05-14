In pictures this week

FIRE, FIRE EVERYWHERE ... A member of the Acadia National Park fire fighting crew checks on the progress of a controlled burn of a field along the Park Loop Road near Kebo Street in Bar Harbor on May 5. The lens used to capture this shot makes the flames appear to be closer than they actually were. Other burns are planned in coming weeks. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
DERBY DAY DARLINGS … Numerous Mount Desert Island residents held parties to celebrate the running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Among those at one in Bar Harbor were, from left, in back, Amy Warwick, Devon Wignall, Emily Dwyer, Kristi Kay, Alyssa Watson, Holly Spencer, Twilla Manheim and Bethany Shea. In front, from left, are Danette Connor and Cher Stanley. PHOTO COURTESY OF TWILLA MANHEIM
FIREFIGHTER FETE … From left, Lt. Matt Horton, John Cunningham and Capt. John Sanders of the Bar Harbor Fire Department at the annual meeting and dinner of the Bar Harbor Firefighters Association, held Saturday at the Kebo Valley Golf Club. The association supports the department by providing supplies and equipment beyond what’s included in the town budget, hosting the dinner and providing flags and markers for firefighters’ grave sites, among other projects. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
A SONG IN THEIR HEARTS … Students from the Connors School in Bar Harbor sing their hearts out during the Kindergarten, First Grade and Second Grade Spring Concert last week. Singers and violinists perform under the direction of teacher Rebecca Edmundson. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
ON PATROL … Homeported out of Portland, the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Ocracoke paid a visit to Bar Harbor recently. The 110-foot-long Island Class patrol vessel features a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. The 152-ton vessel carries a compliment of two officers and 14 crew members. It is capable of patrols of more than 3,000 miles lasting up to five days. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
CELESTIAL LIGHTHOUSE … “Night Light,” digital artwork by Anthony Palumbo, has been chosen for the ninth annual Acadia Night Sky Festival poster. The image is of the Bass Harbor Lighthouse with a view of the Milky Way. More than 20 people submitted entries. Palumbo won two round-trip airfare vouchers between Bar Harbor and Boston from Cape Air. Visit www.acadianightskyfestival.org. IMAGE COURTESY OF TONY PALUMBO
ICE CREAM DREAMS … Terry Renault, owner of McGrath’s Variety Store in Northeast Harbor, wants to do some remodeling, add a soda fountain and begin offering ice cream from Pugnuts, an artisanal ice cream maker in Surry. He estimates the cost of those and a few other improvements at $65,000, and he is looking to raise at least $50,000 of that through a Kickstarter campaign. PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHN BOYNTON