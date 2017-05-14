Sunday - May 14, 2017
FIRE, FIRE EVERYWHERE ... A member of the Acadia National Park fire fighting crew checks on the progress of a controlled burn of a field along the Park Loop Road near Kebo Street in Bar Harbor on May 5. The lens used to capture this shot makes the flames appear to be closer than they actually were. Other burns are planned in coming weeks. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN

In pictures this week

May 14, 2017 on News

