In pictures this week

TALE AS OLD AS TIME … Nora Schroeder as Lumiere the candelabra leads the company in “Be Our Guest” as part of a performance of “Beauty and the Beast” at The Criterion Theatre Saturday. The performance was the culmination of a weeklong vacation arts camp presented by Summer Festival of the Arts (SFOA). ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
A SONG IN THEIR HEARTS … High schoolers performing in the District IV show choir competition are, from left, Ben Hagle, Jacob Sanner, Emerson Jeffery and Kai Fox. All participating schools are moving on to state competition in Millinocket March 31 and April 1. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRIS DOUGHERTY
BLENDING OLD AND NEW … A crew was at work Tuesday on the new Acadia Park Company building at 134 Main St. The town’s Design Review Board required the left side of the old building façade be preserved. When the rest of the building was demolished in the fall, Acadia Corporation head Dave Woodside said, the crew “left the whole front of the building up, just for stability. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
OFF IN LA LA LAND … Amy Roeder, left, and Jen Shepard of Improv Acadia ham it up during their live commentary at Oscar Night at Reel Pizza in Bar Harbor Sunday. The annual party is a fundraiser for the Jesup Memorial Library. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
AND THE OSCAR GOES TO … Anne and Stephen Kneeland of Bar Harbor, right, stole the show dressed as Moana and Maui from “Moana.” ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
