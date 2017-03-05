Sunday - Mar 05, 2017
TALE AS OLD AS TIME … Nora Schroeder as Lumiere the candelabra leads the company in “Be Our Guest” as part of a performance of “Beauty and the Beast” at The Criterion Theatre Saturday. The performance was the culmination of a weeklong vacation arts camp presented by Summer Festival of the Arts (SFOA). ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES

In pictures this week

March 5, 2017 on News

