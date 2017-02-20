In pictures this week

PICKING A WINNER … Missy Higgins, left, watches as a Tremont Consolidated School student picks another winner for the many raffle prizes awarded Saturday during the school’s annual ice fishing derby. Safety concerns cancelled the fishing, but activities did take place in the school gym. More than $8,000 was raised for the school. The school’s parent teacher organizations raised another $4,000 in a boat raffle. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD