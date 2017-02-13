In pictures this week

ENDURING LOVE ... A modern Valentine wreath decorates the door of the weather-beaten, century-old Merchant family cabin along Route 102/198 in Somesville near Babson Creek.ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
BE MINE … Ila Boatright, 8, above, chooses decorations for a Valentine’s Day card as Amaya Giberson, 3, looks on at the card-making party at the Northeast Harbor Library. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
BE MINE … Phoebe Dunbar, 8, left, and Lulu Damon-Dong, 10, help each other with their cards at the card-making party at the Northeast Harbor Library. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
PANCAKE PLEASURES … Sherri Hall, left, loads up a plate at the Town Hill Village Improvement Society community breakfast Saturday. Christie Cavanaugh, center, and Kathy Shultz help serve food. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
THAT’S A WRAP … Acadia Centennial Task Force Co-chairs Jack Russell, left, of Mount Desert, and Cookie Horner, of Bar Harbor, share a congratulatory moment last Friday during their last official act, the dedication of the centennial time capsule at the Bar Harbor Bank and Trust Company in Bar Harbor. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
WORLD-WIDE ARTISTRY … A sampler, circa 1807, from the collection of Eleanor Andrews is part of the “Art of the Needle” exhibit up at the NEH Library through February. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
WORLD-WIDE ARTISTRY … Phulkari embroidery from Northern Indian from Judith Blank’s personal collection is part of the “Art of the Needle” exhibit up at the NEH Library through February. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
WORLD-WIDE ARTISTRY … Jeans embroidered by Karen Svenson of Bar Harbor in the 1970s are part of the “Art of the Needle” exhibit up at the NEH Library through February. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
GENERATOR FUND GETS A BOOST … Mount Desert Island Hospital has received a donation of $100,000 from First National Bank in support of the hospital’s campaign to replace its 35-year-old generator. PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI HOSPITAL
SPREADING WARMTH … Janice Kenyon, left, of Southwest Harbor displays an Island Quilter’s Guild quilt won by Jenifer Remick, of Ellsworth, right. The quilt was raffled off to benefit At Home MDI. PHOTO COURTESY OF MARY ANNE MEAD