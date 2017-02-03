In pictures this week

THAT'S A HARD ONE … Conners Emerson seventh grader Callahan Bryer ponders a question at the school’s annual Geography Bee Friday. All students in grades five through eight compete in their social studies classes, and top scorers advance to the live competition at a school assembly. Bryer became the school champion by answering this question: “The endangered snow leopard is being protected in the Annapurna conservation area, which includes the Annapurna Massif in which Asian country?” The answer is Nepal.ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
SOLAR SWITCH … Members of the Bar Harbor Community Solar Association and friends celebrate the “plugging in” of the solar array they collectively own Friday at the Bar Harbor Public Works complex. From left, Beverly Paigen, Milja Brecher-DeMuro, Rick Smith, Ken Colburn, Kiera Young, Taylor Ehrlich, Jacquie Colburn, Lisa Ireland and Josh Ehrlich. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
WINTER VISITOR … College of the Atlantic biology professor Stephen Ressel captured this image of a snowy owl in flight on top of Sargent Mountain in Acadia National Park last week. Numerous sightings of the Arctic dwellers, who frequently migrate south in winter, have been reported on Mount Desert Island. PHOTO COURTESY OF STEPHEN RESSEL
MAKEOVER FOR MORRIS 45 … Among the winter projects this year at Classic Boat Shop in Tremont is the reconfiguration of the cockpit of a Morris 45, Poppaea. PHOTO COURTESY OF CLASSIC BOAT SHOP
RESISTANCE ISN’T FUTILE … A message stamped out on the sand below the high-tide mark in Acadia National Park went viral nationwide over the weekend, including being shared on CNN. PHOTO COURTESY OF MARY ROPP
RESISTANCE ISN’T FUTILE … Political opposition to the policies of the Trump administration is beginning to gel on Mount Desert Island, including an inaugural meeting of more than 60 people for a local chapter of Indivisible.org, above, on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY OF JENN BOOHER