In pictures this week

THAT'S A HARD ONE … Conners Emerson seventh grader Callahan Bryer ponders a question at the school’s annual Geography Bee Friday. All students in grades five through eight compete in their social studies classes, and top scorers advance to the live competition at a school assembly. Bryer became the school champion by answering this question: “The endangered snow leopard is being protected in the Annapurna conservation area, which includes the Annapurna Massif in which Asian country?” The answer is Nepal. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES