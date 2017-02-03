Friday - Feb 03, 2017
THAT'S A HARD ONE … Conners Emerson seventh grader Callahan Bryer ponders a question at the school’s annual Geography Bee Friday. All students in grades five through eight compete in their social studies classes, and top scorers advance to the live competition at a school assembly. Bryer became the school champion by answering this question: “The endangered snow leopard is being protected in the Annapurna conservation area, which includes the Annapurna Massif in which Asian country?” The answer is Nepal. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES

In pictures this week

February 3, 2017 on News

