In pictures this week

MULTI-GENERATIONAL MARCHERS ... Three generations of the Horner family of Bar Harbor participated in the Women's March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. They include, from left, Jennifer Judd-McGee, her mom, Cookie Horner, and her daughter Ellie McGee. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE HORNER FAMILY
CONCRETE WALL COLLAPSE … Excavation for a foundation for the new West Street Café last week ended up affecting the foundation of the adjacent Lone Moose Gallery. Crews were able to shore up the structure with steel beams before the wall collapsed. A new foundation was being installed this week. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
GETTING TO WORK … More than 40 people gathered on the Bar Harbor Village Green on Monday afternoon to discuss ways to remain politically active after being inspired by the Women’s Marches in Washington, D.C., Augusta and around the world on Saturday. To join a local Facebook group or to get involved, contact Kate Sebelin at [email protected] PHOTO COURTESY OF ROBERT JORDAN
WINTER WHISKERS … More than 200 people turned out for the annual Mount Desert Island Historical Society Baked Bean Supper at MDI High School in Bar Harbor on Monday evening. Among those sporting their winter beards were “Framin'” Raymond Strout of Bar Harbor, left, and former State Senator Dennis Damon of Trenton.
1/7/17 AT 7:01 … Isabelle Marie Parsons with her grandmother Lisa Krautwald, parents Shelby and Chris Parsons and older brother Bennjamin. Isabelle Marie was born at Mount Desert Island Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7:01 a.m., making her the first baby born on MDI in the new year. PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI HOSPITAL