In pictures this week

Friday - Jan 27, 2017
MULTI-GENERATIONAL MARCHERS ... Three generations of the Horner family of Bar Harbor participated in the Women's March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. They include, from left, Jennifer Judd-McGee, her mom, Cookie Horner, and her daughter Ellie McGee. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE HORNER FAMILY

January 27, 2017 on News

