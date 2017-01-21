Saturday - Jan 21, 2017
MARCHING IN MEMORY ... More than 100 people turned out for a march through Bar Harbor on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The group started at the YWCA of MDI and ended up at St. Saviour's Episcopal Church. The group paused for a photograph on the steps of the post office building on Cottage Street. PHOTO COURTESY OF DARRON COLLINS

In pictures this week

January 21, 2017 on News

Related Posts