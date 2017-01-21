In pictures this week

MARCHING IN MEMORY ... More than 100 people turned out for a march through Bar Harbor on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The group started at the YWCA of MDI and ended up at St. Saviour's Episcopal Church. The group paused for a photograph on the steps of the post office building on Cottage Street. PHOTO COURTESY OF DARRON COLLINS
LEAP INTO LEARNING … Marc Gousse, superintendent of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System, accepts copies of “The Frightened Frog, an Environmental Tale” from Pamela Bowie of the Bar Harbor Garden Club. The garden club donated copies of the book to schools in the MDIRSS.
PHOTO COURTESY OF BAR HARBOR GARDEN CLUB
HAVING A COLD ONE … Frigid temperatures Saturday didn’t keep a crowd of beer lovers from attending the Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest. Among the celebrants were, below from left to right, Stephen Stachal, Shannara Gillman and Erika Flynn of Bar Harbor. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
PAYING IT FORWARD … Staff of the Bar Harbor Bicycle Shop present Billy Wilson of Bar Harbor with a new bike, purchased with donations raised by community members who saw a need. Pictured, from left, are Al Minutolo, Wilson, Adam Garespy and Joe Minutolo. Wilson commutes about 15 miles by bike from his home in Town Hill. PHOTO COURTESY OF LORI BARTLETT
COLOR ON A COLD MORNING … The eastern sky is ablaze above Balance Rock along the Shore Path in Bar Harbor on Friday, Jan. 13. PHOTO COURTESY OF JULIE GOODBLOOD CLARK
WARM WISHES … Free fleece scarves like this one appeared on lamp posts on Main Street in Bar Harbor over the weekend. An anonymous individual or group wanted to spread some winter warmth. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES