In pictures this week

HEADLONG INTO A NEW YEAR … Young swimmers charge into the ocean at Sand Beach on New Year’s Day. Some took advantage of the relatively warm weather and went for multiple plunges. “If you can jump in the ocean in Maine in January,” participants said, “you can do anything!” ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
SERVICE IN STONINGTON … After graduating recently from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s 18-week Basic Law Enforcement Training Program, Daniel Vogel of Piseco, N.Y., is the newest member of the Maine Marine Patrol. Pictured with Vogel, center, are DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher, left, and Maine Marine Patrol Col. Jonathan Cornish. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE DMR
HAPPY NEW YEAR… The Barn Arts Collective put on a rollicking New Year’s Eve variety show for families at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor Saturday night. ISLANDER PHOTO BY NAN LINCOLN
WORDS OF ENCOURAGEMENT … Conners Emerson fifth grader Ryleigh Boutot leaves a “Car Window Poem” as a surprise for someone parked at Mount Desert Island Hospital. The poems were messages like, “In a world where you can be anything, be yourself!” and “The pencil may make the words, but the person makes the story.”PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI HOSPITAL
CHILLIN’ OUT … The Tremont Volunteer Fire Department hosted a New Year’s Day swim at Back Beach. About 15 hardy souls plunged into the 40-degree water of Bass Harbor before dashing back to shore to get warm before a fire. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
NEW YEAR’S DARK DAWN … Nearly 100 people braved snow, sleet and some rain to hike to the top of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park in the hopes of seeing the sunrise on the morning of Jan. 1. Although the sky eventually brightened, most hikers relied on headlamps to find their way around in the gloaming. PHOTO COURTESY OF FAITH DEAMBROSE