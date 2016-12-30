Saturday - Dec 31, 2016
PAINTINGS BY PAINE ... Tremont resident Arthur Paine, well-known for his nautical themed paintings, is having a show during January at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library. The show will be up "for the next several weeks," he said. Works include recent paintings from his "There's Gold in Them, Thar Hills" series. IMAGE COURTESY OF ART PAINE

In pictures this week

