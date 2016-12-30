In pictures this week

PAINTINGS BY PAINE ... Tremont resident Arthur Paine, well-known for his nautical themed paintings, is having a show during January at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library. The show will be up "for the next several weeks," he said. Works include recent paintings from his "There's Gold in Them, Thar Hills" series.IMAGE COURTESY OF ART PAINE
COATS FOR KIDS … Bar Harbor Savings & Loan employees, from left, Nancy Sawyer, Michael Pritchard and Rhonda Sawyer stand with outerwear collected for the Coats for Kids drive. The drive is sponsored by the Maine Bankers Association and the Salvation Army. PHOTO COURTESY OF BHSL
LEARN ABOUT WINE … Scott Worcester of Sawyer’s Specialties in Southwest Harbor poses with the lending library of books on wine he recently created in the store to honor the memory of the late oenophile David Nolf. The Someville resident, who died in March 2015, left his considerable collection of books on wine to Worcester. Worcester said anyone is welcome to borrow books from the collection. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD
GAME ON … Area youngsters take advantage of a sunny day on Monday to organize a hockey game on the ice at Pond’s End, on Long Pond in Somesville. ISLANDER PHOTO BY NAN LINCOLN