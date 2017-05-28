In pictures

COLORS OF SPRING ... Brightly-colored ribbons flutter in the warm breeze while students from The Community School in Somesville celebrate spring with a maypole ceremony at College of the Atlantic's Beech Hill Farm on Saturday, May 20. PHOTO COURTESY OF ROBERT LEVIN
YOU HAVE ARRIVED … The Maine Department of Transportation recently installed this sign at the head of Mount Desert Island. The $8,000 sign was funded by a federal grant received in 2011 for the Acadia All-American Scenic Byway. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
LIVING LARGE … White-tailed deer in a field in Bar Harbor seem not to have a care in world as dusk approaches last week. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
MEMORIAL DAY MAKEOVER … Motorists passing through Hulls Cove on Tuesday afternoon did a double take upon seeing the steel-hulled excursion schooner Margaret Todd hauled up on the beach. The vessel’s crew grounded it to allow the bottom to be painted. ISLANDER PHOTO BY EARL BRECHLIN
THEY’RE EVERYWHERE! … A pair of peregrine falcons appears to have taken up residence on seaward-facing cliffs on Ironbound Island in Frenchman Bay. PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT
READY FOR DUTY … Officer Levi Soper of the Southwest Harbor Police Department, second from left, and Officer Brady Smith of the Bar Harbor Police Department, third from left, were among the 58 police officers to graduate Friday from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. Southwest Harbor Chief Alan Brown, left, and Bar Harbor Chief Jim Willis, right, were there to congratulate the new officers. PHOTO COURTESY OF MARY ELLEN MARTEL
PUMPED UP … The town of Frenchboro last week took delivery of a fire fighting vehicle donated by the Tremont Volunteer Fire Department to replace Frenchboro’s aging fire truck. The newly acquired used truck has been outfitted with a water tank and pump system and should prove to be more maneuverable on tight island roads than the mid-‘70s truck also from Tremont. PHOTO COURTESY OF TVFD
A DRIVING FORCE … David Parker receives the David P. Evans Memorial Award at a Spring Popover event at Jordan Pond House on May 15. The award recognizes an outstanding Island Connections volunteer. Parker’s service as a volunteer driver for seniors and people with disabilities included making 194 one-way and round-trip drives of close to 3,000 miles.
PHOTO COURTESY OF ISLAND CONNECTIONS