MOUNT DESERT — Island Housing Trust will be at the Northeast Harbor Library on Tuesday, July 11, from 6-7 p.m. to learn about and discuss solutions to the housing problem on Mount Desert Island.

IHT will share highlights from this spring’s Island Housing Symposium, including the results of IHT’s 2017 Housing Needs Survey, and provide an opportunity for conversation about housing on MDI. There will be refreshments following the event. For more information, contact Clara Baker at 244-8011.