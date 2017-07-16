Illegal signs

BAR HARBOR — Business signs at two downtown properties owned by Adler’s Inc. do not have approval or permits, according to town Code Enforcement Officer Angela Chamberlain.

She sent the owners an official notice of violation May 25 and a second notice June 27.

According to the notice, My Darling Maine Island Boutique at 19 Cottage St. had a hanging sign, and The Independent coffee shop at 164 Main St. had large lettering and an illustration drawn on the window itself reading “Tim Rich’s Independent, a community café.”

“I have not head from you or your tenant, and the sign has not been removed,” Chamberlain wrote in the second notice. She said she planned to update the Town Council on the issue at their next meeting and ask them to authorize court action.

The sign at The Independent has since been removed. Victoria Conner of My Darling Maine is set to meet with the Design Review Board this week to discuss her business signs.