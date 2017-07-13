Ice rink enjoys warm reception

TREMONT — It might be July, but selectmen last week were discussing the Recreation Board’s plan for its ice skating rink.

The rink was constructed two years ago on town-owned property off Harbor Drive. Plagued by unseasonably warm weather and a plastic liner that didn’t hold water, the rink has been less than a success. Committee members hope an upgrade will have skaters practicing their triple axels and slap shots this winter.

The rectangular rink has a perimeter of wood boards with a polyethylene plastic liner. A seam in the liner was taped and was a source of the leaks. The committee voted to ask selectmen to approve the purchase of a complete system from a company called NiceRink, member Amy Murphy told selectmen at the July 5 meeting.

The 52-by-100-foot rink uses plastic boards instead of wood and uses a one-piece liner. The $4,550 package is similar to the rink at the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, Murphy said.

The committee also asked selectmen to approve hooking a pump up to an existing well on the site and installing electric power.

“To have it be successful, I think we need the water there,” Murphy said. This would allow the committee to fill the rink without having to ask the fire department do so.

The total cost of the requested materials and labor is $8,300. About $3,200 had been budgeted for the rink for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. However, the committee had $6,650 leftover in last year’s budget. Selectmen in a 5-0 vote approved using both the unspent balance and funds from this year to pay for the entire project.

The skating rink also will have a small warming shed. A young resident, Nolan Murphy, plans to build the structure as part of his community service requirements to become an Eagle Scout.

In other business, selectmen unanimously approved a $165,244 bid from John Goodwin Jr. Construction for improvements to the Crockett Point and Dow Point roads. Goodwin was the lowest of four bids submitted for the work. R.F. Jordan and Sons bid $231,500, K.J. Dugas Construction $241,260 and Doug Gott and Sons was the high bidder at almost $280,000.

Work on the Crockett Point Road includes replacing culverts, rebuilding two sections of the road and paving the 968 feet length of the town road.

The Dow Point Road work includes completely rebuilding the 1,556-foot-long road, improving the drainage and paving.