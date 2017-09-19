Hurricane Jose prompts precautions

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — With Hurricane Jose swirling off the mid-Atlantic Coast, the National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the Mount Desert Island area through Tuesday night.

In response, Acadia National Park is setting up a message board with a “high surf warning” on the Ocean Drive section of the Park Loop Road, which goes by such popular visitor areas as Sand Beach, Thunder Hole and Otter Cliffs.

Both of the ferry services that carry passengers between Bar Harbor and Winter Harbor have suspended operations. The Bar Harbor Ferry plans to start running again on Thursday; the Schoodic Ferry on Friday.

As of Tuesday morning, neither the Beal & Bunker Ferry between Northeast Harbor and the Cranberry Isles nor the Cranberry Cove Ferry, which runs between Southwest Harbor and the Cranberry Isles, had cancelled any trips.