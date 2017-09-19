Tuesday - Sep 19, 2017
SURF’S UP…Waves crash against the cliffs near Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park at high tide Tuesday morning, the high surf caused by Hurricane Jose churning north in the Atlantic. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM

Hurricane Jose prompts precautions

September 19, 2017 by on News

ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — With Hurricane Jose swirling off the mid-Atlantic Coast, the National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the Mount Desert Island area through Tuesday night.

In response, Acadia National Park is setting up a message board with a “high surf warning” on the Ocean Drive section of the Park Loop Road, which goes by such popular visitor areas as Sand Beach, Thunder Hole and Otter Cliffs.

Both of the ferry services that carry passengers between Bar Harbor and Winter Harbor have suspended operations. The Bar Harbor Ferry plans to start running again on Thursday; the Schoodic Ferry on Friday.

As of Tuesday morning, neither the Beal & Bunker Ferry between Northeast Harbor and the Cranberry Isles nor the Cranberry Cove Ferry, which runs between Southwest Harbor and the Cranberry Isles, had cancelled any trips.

Dick Broom

Dick Broom

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]
Dick Broom

Latest posts by Dick Broom (see all)

Related Posts