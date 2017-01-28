Housing group gets loan

BAR HARBOR — Local Solutions, a project to provide housing for local adults with developmental disabilities, has received a $750,000 loan from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (FHLBB) via Camden National Bank.

Renovations are underway on the building, the former Parish House at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church. The church donated the building to Local Solutions in 2013. The 6,000-square-foot property is being transformed into six independent one-bedroom units for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The downtown location will give residents easy access to public transportation, employment opportunities, cultural events and community services. Local Solutions’ goal is to equip these individuals with secure housing and support services so they can be more fully included in the community.

“We believe that community partnerships play an integral role in our business success,” Camden CEO Greg Dufour said. “Together with the FHLBB Affordable Housing and Community and Economic Development programs, as well as local developers and community members, we are able to make a meaningful difference in the lives of many individuals and families.”

Community Housing of Maine (CHOM) is serving as the owner and developer of the property for Local Solutions. CHOM develops, owns and manages the properties, working with other social service agencies to provide support to residents.

The MDI Housing Authority helped secure Section 8 housing vouchers to support the individuals in the home. Residents also will pay rent based on a percentage of their Social Security and income.