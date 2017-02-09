Hospital, library host Death Café

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A Death Café will be held at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The event is cohosted by the Mount Desert Island Hospital palliative care advisory committee.

A Death Café provides an opportunity for people, often strangers, to gather, eat cake, drink tea and examine issues surrounding life and death in a relaxed, open, safe atmosphere. There is no agenda. There are no objectives or themes. It is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counseling session.

Refreshments will be provided. There is no fee to attend.

Visit deathcafe.com.

The snow date is Saturday, Feb. 25.

Call Carla Tanguay at 812-8662 or the library at

244-7065.