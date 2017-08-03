Hospital to honor Gilmore at annual meeting

BAR HARBOR — Dr. Edward Gilmore will be honored for more than 46 years of service at Mount Desert Island Hospital’s annual meeting at the Bar Harbor Club, 111 West St., on Monday, Aug. 7, from 4-7 p.m. All are welcome to attend this community celebration, which is free to the public. A cash bar will be available.

Beloved by his patients, students and colleagues for his warmth and kindness – and admired for his medical expertise and commitment to growth – Gilmore was a practicing physician for more than 50 years, and was recently honored by the Maine Medical Association for a half century of service. He is recognized as a Master of the American College of Physicians, the highest recognition available. Since 1997, Gilmore has practiced at the Hospital’s Cooper Gilmore Health Center, named for him and his late friend and colleague Dr. Llewellyn Cooper.

During his extensive medical career, Gilmore was committed to educating the next generation of physicians, which led him to receive the Laureate Award and the Master Teacher Award from the Maine Chapter of the American College of Physicians as well as the Advocacy for Nursing Award from the Maine State Nursing Association. Most recently, Gilmore worked to advance the mission of MDI Hospital as the organization’s first chief medical officer. He previously served the hospital as the president of the medical staff, chief of medicine and the medical director of the ICCU.

In addition to honoring Gilmore, MDI Hospital’s 2017 annual meeting will celebrate the organization’s 120th anniversary and feature a summary of the past year’s accomplishments and financial performance. A cocktail reception honoring Gilmore will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. with complimentary hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and live jazz performed by the Sam Reeves Trio. The meeting’s program, held from 5:30-7 p.m., will feature a special tribute to Gilmore and a video message from Sen. Angus King. Complimentary parking is available in the gated lot between the Bar Harbor Club and the Harborside Hotel on West Street.