Hook property buy off table for now

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The latest attempt by the town to purchase the Hook property next to the Manset Town Dock was met with no response from the owner.

Town officials late last month mailed a certified letter to owner Carolyn Hook offering to buy the property for $335,000. She was given until Monday to respond.

“We offered her the appraised value,” Town Manager Don Lagrange said.

Hook accepted the certified letter but did not respond to the town.

On Tuesday, selectmen went into executive session to discuss the property. No decisions were made, Lagrange said Wednesday morning.

The deadline was set to allow for the possible purchase to go before voters on the Nov. 7 ballot, Lagrange said. That is no longer possible.

“The timeline has gone by,” Lagrange said.

The Hook property is seen as key to the success of the Manset Town Dock. The town has been leasing the property from Hook annually for $8,000. Uncertainty about whether the lease will continue has led to several unsuccessful attempts to discuss purchase of the lot.

For now, there are no plans to make another attempt to get an answer about selling the property to the town. Lagrange did not immediately know the date the lease expires but said he sends Hook an $8,000 check every July, the beginning of the town’s fiscal year.

During a study by the Harbor Planning Committee, the town’s purchase of the Hook property was perceived as being a high priority. In May, at the annual town meeting, voters authorized putting $13,000 into a reserve fund for the possible purchase.