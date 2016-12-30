Homeowner has ham-less holiday

MOUNT DESERT — A ham destined for someone’s Christmas dinner was reported missing Dec. 22 in Northeast Harbor. Police determined that the ham had been delivered to Great Cranberry Island and apparently was stolen there. State police are investigating.

Donald Murphy, 60, of Tremont was arrested Christmas Day on a charge of operating after suspension. Police said Murphy was stopped after they received a motor vehicle complaint. Murphy additionally was summonsed on charges of operating with an expired registration, an expired inspection sticker and failure to provide proof of insurance.

Police responded Monday to a domestic incident in Seal Harbor involving a mother and daughter. No charges resulted.

Allison Preston, 22, of Ellsworth was driving south on Route 102 Monday when her 2007 Toyota struck a deer on the road near Echo Lake.

Bar Harbor

The report Friday of an assault at a home on Cleftstone Road led to charges for a 24-year-old resident.

Caleb Castranda was summonsed on charges of assault and violating the conditions of his release.

According to police, Castranda allegedly assaulted a man and a woman during a gathering at the residence. The victims sustained bruises in alleged attacks. Castranda fled the home before police arrived and later was located and issued the summonses.

Two people were charged with alcohol violations Dec. 22 after Officer Dustin Tierney checked on a vehicle parked after hours at a business in Town Hill.

Dillan Morey, 20, of Deer Isle and Kelsey Allen, 20, of Penobscot each was charged with illegal possession of alcohol by a minor. Morey additionally was charged with operating without a license in violation of restrictions.

A complaint Christmas afternoon of an erratic driver on Route 3 led to the arrest of a Bar Harbor woman.

Desiree Bousquet, 50, was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence.

Lucas Provost, no age given, of Ripley was summonsed Monday on charges of operating after suspension and failure to produce evidence of insurance as the result of a traffic stop.

Icy roads contributed to three accidents here last week. No injuries were reported.

On Dec. 22, Aaron Jewett, 20, of Southwest Harbor was southbound on the Indian Point Road when his 2015 Jeep slid off the road and struck some trees. The Jeep was towed from the scene.

Officer Soren Sundberg was on patrol Dec. 20 when he spotted the taillights of a vehicle off the road. The driver, James McConomy, 16, of Bar Harbor, reportedly lost control of his 1997 BMW on the Eagle Lake Road. The BMW went into a spin and crossed the oncoming lane before striking a utility pole.

An Ellsworth man crashed his vehicle Dec. 20 at the intersection of Route 3 and the Schooner Head Road.

Eugene Whitmore, 60, was unable to stop at a stop sign, causing his vehicle to slide through the intersection and off the road.

Southwest Harbor

Police received reports Sunday of a suspicious woman going to homes asking for money.

Tremont

A resident came into the sheriff’s department in Ellsworth on Dec. 20 to report his son had been assaulted earlier in the day. A deputy met with the son, who requested an oral warning be issued to the assailant. The suspect was advised to have no further contact with the victim.

Trenton

Mark Johnson, 61, of Portsmouth, R.I., was driving on Route 3 Dec. 20 when his 2003 Toyota struck a deer on the road.