Hodgdon wins award

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Bob Hodgdon, son of the late Robert Hodgdon of Tremont and Clarice Maclure of Brewer, and brother of comedian Jason “Krazy Jake” Hodgdon and Bar Harbor resident Theresa Hodgdon, won an Outstanding Biology Teacher Award from the National Association of Biology Teachers.

In the past, Hodgdon also has been named the Middle Grades Science Teacher of the Year by the Georgia Science Teachers Association and the Outstanding Environmental Educator by SeaWorld and Busch Gardens. He also won the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Factors from the EPA and White House Council on Environmental Quality.

Hodgdon is a graduate of the University of Maine at Orono and Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt. He teaches at Richmond Hill Middle School and lives in Richmond Hill with his wife, Stacey, and his two children, Abigail and Connor.