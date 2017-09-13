High St. blaze

BAR HARBOR — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire on the exterior of a High Street home Monday afternoon.

“We got the call somebody was seeing smoke around the back of the building around the eaves,” Fire Chief Matt Bartlett said. “There was a small fire burning on the back side of the house, between the first and second floors. It was all exterior, but it was starting to burn into the structure of the building.”

The Mount Desert Fire Department and Northeast Harbor ambulance were called to be on standby in case they were needed, Bartlett said.

The fire did not displace the building’s residents. No injuries were reported.

No cause of the fire has been determined, but it has been ruled an unintentional, accidental burn, he said.

Firefighters also responded to some unpermitted burns in Bar Harbor.

“We’re still not allowing any outdoor burning,” Bartlett said. “We did have a day of rain, but it’s still very dry.”