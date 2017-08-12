High school memories go digital

By Henry Schulz

Special to the Islander

BAR HARBOR — For Bar Harbor High School alumni who want to relive their high school memories, the Bar Harbor Historical Society has a solution.

The society has CD copies of the yearbooks, which will be available soon for classes from 1920-1968. The classes are separated on three CDs: 1920-1940, 1941-1956 and 1957-1968; they will cost $15 each. The digital yearbooks contain the sports, faculty and class pages of each year and will be available to purchase at the society during business hours.

The society used the Oklahoma Correctional Institute to help manufacture the CDs free of charge. “We are only the third historical society in Maine that has digitized yearbooks into CDs,” said Debby Dyer, the curator of Bar Harbor Historical Society, said. “It was an eight week process, and it was completely worthwhile.”