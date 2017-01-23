Heroin bust nets two

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Drug agents arrested two men and seized $12,000 in heroin during a traffic stop here Friday night, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA).

Leon Jacobs, 43, of Southwest Harbor and Jesse Couto, 29, of Trenton were arrested and charged with Class B trafficking in drugs.

According to Cdr. Peter Arno, the arrests are the result of an investigation into the sale of heroin in Southwest Harbor. Using information developed from the investigation, a Southwest Harbor police officer stopped a vehicle driven by Couto in the town. Jacobs was a passenger.

A Maine State Police canine was used to conduct a search. Seized were 40 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $12,000. Jacobs and Couto were arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth where, as of Monday, they remained in custody.

Along with the Southwest Harbor Police Department and Maine State Police, the MDEA was assisted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

Class B crimes are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.