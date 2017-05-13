Help needed at Camp Beech Cliff

MOUNT DESERT — Camp Beech Cliff needs volunteers for its annual Spring Action work day on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Staff, alumni and camper families will help prepare campus for summer camp programs. There are many projects to choose from, including spreading wood chips on the nature and dog sled trails, organizing the performing arts costume closet, sweeping the boardwalks and program cabins. Camp Beech Cliff also is looking for those with experience to bring a chain saw and protective equipment to help cut fallen trees from the winter.

Volunteers of all ages and all abilities are welcome; children under the age of 12 must have a parent/adult with them to help supervise. A complimentary pizza lunch will be served. No RSVP is necessary. The work day will take place at 264 Beech Hill Road rain or shine.

CBC fosters personal growth, connections among people and an appreciation for nature through year-round programs. CBC is a nonprofit organization that relies on the generosity of the community to make this possible. Call 244-0365 or email [email protected]