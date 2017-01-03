Healthy Acadia offers recovery coach training

ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia will offer a Connecticut Community for Addiction (CCAR) Recovery Coach Training at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension office on Jan. 14, 15 and 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants in the 30-hour, three-day course are expected to complete an additional hour of independent study daily to complete the training program.

Recovery coaches are individuals who may be in recovery, a friend or family member of someone in recovery, or a recovery ally. This training will provide participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to guide and mentor others through their own recovery process.

Participants will learn to describe the roles and functions of a recovery coach; list the components, core values and guiding principles of recovery; build skills to embrace relationships; explore many dimensions of recovery and recovery coaching; discover attitudes about self-disclosure and sharing your story; understand the stages of recovery; explore ethical and boundary issues; experience recovery wellness planning; and more.

The course will be taught by certified CCAR trainers Denise Black and Terri Woodruff of Healthy Acadia. The tuition cost for the training is $100 per participant, which includes the course workbook and light refreshments. Advance registration and payment are required. Thirty CEUs are available for completing the full training. Financial scholarships are available upon request. Call Healthy Acadia for more details. Register by contacting Denise at [email protected] or 667-7171, ext. 15.

For more about recovery coaching and the CCAR model, visit www.ccar.us.