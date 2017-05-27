Health centers merge, Painter named director

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital’s Family Health Center has merged with Cadillac Family Practice at 322 Main St.

Drs. Mary Dudzik and David Painter, who helped establish the Family Health Center in 1995, are now accepting patients at their new location at Cadillac Family Practice.

Painter has been named medical director of Cadillac Family Practice, succeeding Dr. Mark Kandutsch in that role. Kandutsch will continue as Health Centers medical director, overseeing all the hospital’s health centers.

“Dr. David Painter has served our community for more than 20 years,” said Arthur J. Blank, hospital president and CEO. “He is a dedicated, caring family physician, a talented clinician and an asset to our team.”

Painter is a practiced family physician with an interest in fitness, sports medicine and wellness. He maintains a holistic philosophy of care that focuses on the whole person, mind, body and spirit.

“I believe in fostering a therapeutic relationship with patients. A therapeutic relationship built on trust and understanding is ideal for healing and wellness,” he said.

At Cadillac Family Practice, Dudzik and Painter join Kandutsch, Family Nurse Practitioners Linda Crowell and Angie DelVecchio, and Physician Assistant Louis Ingrisano.

Dudzik will continue to practice at the Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center, of which she is a founding member, on Wednesdays and Thursdays. She will be available at Cadillac Family Practice on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Painter will be available Monday through Friday.