Head rolls in rock incident

BAR HARBOR — A 16-year-old juvenile was summonsed on a charge of reckless conduct on Aug. 4 after police say he threw a fist-sized rock that accidentally hit a woman on the head.

The boy, who is from Pennsylvania, threw the rock towards the ocean while both he and the victim, a resident of Maryland, were on the Bar Island sandbar around 3 p.m. The two did not know each other.

The woman is expected to recover from the head injury, according to reports.

On Aug. 1, police determined that the cause of reports of a loud explosion around 6 p.m. was an electrical transformer that had sustained a power surge.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a possible drowning at Hadley Point around 10 p.m. on Aug. 1. There was no drowning, and “a male subject took a little longer than expected and returned to shore safely on his own.”

Several reports of vehicles hitting parked cars on downtown streets or striking other vehicles while attempting to parallel park were investigated by officers last week.

Leslie Tibbetts, 45, of Bar Harbor escaped serious harm after her vehicle went off the side of the Knox Road on Aug. 2 around 9 p.m. and struck a mailbox and a utility pole. According to reports, the driver was distracted after dropping an electronic device and attempting to retrieve it.

A subject reportedly panhandling on the Village Green on the evening of Aug. 2 was moved along by police.

Jenny Jo Soucy, 44, of Otis was arrested by police on Aug. 3 on a charge of operating under the influence (OUI) of drugs, possession of Schedule Y drugs and illegal possession of hypodermic apparatus.

More than two dozen 911 “pocket dials” were reported in the downtown Bar Harbor area last week. In other 911 action, a woman called police on the emergency line to say her neighbor would not stop complaining about the caller’s barking dogs.

Subjects found sleeping in a vehicle on Livingston Road were moved along by police on Aug. 3.

While investigating a 911 call from a downtown parking lot, police arrested Shannon McIntire, 23, of Jensen Beach, Fla., on a charge of OUI.

Police ended up in a physical altercation with one of the men involved in a fight outside a Main Street bar just before midnight on Aug. 5. Mighles B. Manheim, 28, of Mariaville was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest.

On Sunday, police assisted firefighters in helping free a man who was stuck in the elevator of a local hotel.

Homoair Peart, 42, of Bar Harbor was arrested by police on Aug. 7 on a charge of violation of bail conditions.

Following a traffic stop just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 8, police arrested Mackenzie Laak, 22, of Key Largo, Fla., on a charge of OUI.

Wallets, iPhones, iPads and credit cards were among the frequent items reported lost, and found, to police in Bar Harbor this week.

Mount Desert

On Aug. 2, police arrested Adam J. Watras, 60, of Mount Desert on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Police in Mount Desert conducted several sobriety checkpoints during the past week.

Southwest Harbor

A town resident on Aug. 1 reported a theft from a bank account. The matter is under investigation.

Jeffrey Applebee, 27, of Tremont was arrested Aug. 3 on a charge of operating under the influence (OUI) after being stopped on suspicion of speeding on Main Street.

Tremont

Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a possible drug overdose on Aug. 2. The patient was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

On Aug. 4, Deputies were called to the scene of a vehicle-deer accident on the Tremont Road. Driver Nicholas Woodard, no age listed, of Tremont was not injured, and his 1991 Chevrolet Blazer was not damaged. Woodard kept the deceased deer, reports said.

Trenton

Richard Burne of Trenton was arrested on July 29 on a charge of violating conditions of release.

The driver of a vehicle that crashed on Route 3 here on Aug. 4 suffered an apparent medical issue. Kimberly Garcia, 59, of Bar Harbor was at the wheel of her 2010 Dodge Nitro when it left the road, hit a stone wall and damaged a flower garden and a business sign. Garcia’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to reports.

Traffic was down to one lane while deputies investigated.