Hazardous waste disposal day

BAR HARBOR — Acadia Disposal District (ADD) is sponsoring its annual household hazardous waste and universal waste disposal day at Mount Desert Island High School on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Household hazardous waste includes a number of materials such as oil-based paint and paint remover, waste oil and herbicides and pesticides. Universal waste includes such items as TVs, computers and monitors, fever and cooking thermometers and rechargeable batteries.

Registration forms for disposing of these materials are available at area town offices and, in some cases, on their websites.

Residents of Bar Harbor, which is not a member of the ADD, may not dispose of universal waste at this event. It can be taken to the universal waste collection site at the Bar Harbor recycling facility.