AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources has published a chart of legal hauling times for 2017 for the Maine lobster fishery.

It is unlawful to raise or haul any lobster trap during the period one-half hour after sunset until one-half hour before sunrise from June 1 to Sept. 30, both days inclusive, and during the period one-half hour after sunset until 4 a.m. from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, both days inclusive.

Weekend closed periods, when it is unlawful to raise or haul any lobster trap, extend from 4 p.m. Saturday to one-half hour before sunrise the following Monday morning from June 1 to Aug. 31, both days inclusive.

Listed weekends closed periods are date specific and not about the Memorial Day Holiday or the Labor Day Holiday. Lobster fishing is permissible on Sundays from Sept. 1 until May 31, both days inclusive.

It is legal to haul lobster traps at any time from Nov. 1 to May 31; it also is legal to set lobster traps at any time throughout the year.

The information pertains to both commercial and noncommercial state licensed lobster harvesters in both state and federal waters.

Legal hauling times statewide are computed from the times of sunrise and sunset for Augusta as established by the National Almanac Office of the U.S. Naval Observatory.

It is lawful to raise or haul traps during this period if a hurricane warning issued by the NWS is in effect for the coastal waters of the state.