Harbor ordinance

TREMONT — Selectmen on Monday voted to send an amended harbor management ordinance to voters to consider on the floor of the May 9 open town meeting.

The Harbor Committee and attorney James Collier began working on a new version of the ordinance last summer. Last minute changes were approved at a Jan. 26 joint meeting of the Harbor Committee and selectmen.

On Monday, after learning the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved the recent changes, selectmen voted to send the document on the voters to consider at the town meeting.