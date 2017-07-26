Hannaford hires lot enforcement

BAR HARBOR — In another sign of the tight supply of parking in the downtown area in summer, Hannaford Supermarket on Cottage Street last week took a step to enforce customer-only parking in the lot in front of the store.

An attendant is stationed in the lot on the store’s busiest days, store manager Nick Bartlett said. The attendant wears a reflective security guard vest.

“Parking is very, very tight at the store in the summer,” Hannaford spokesman Eric Bloom said Wednesday. “We’ll have customers who have had trouble finding a space.

“We haven’t had to tow anyone in relation to this,” Bloom continued, “it’s really been informational. We ask the attendant to speak with people who are leaving their cars and not headed toward the store. He’ll provide info about where there is public parking nearby. A number of the people he’s talking to are from out of town and they may not know where to park. People have been understanding and willing to move their cars.”