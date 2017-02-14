Hancock County Action Assembly to meet

ELLSWORTH — A Hancock County Action Assembly is planned for the Ellsworth Elementary Middle School on Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The assembly, which aims to build unity and a coordinated action plan in the face of national threats to safety, health care, economy, constitutional rights, the environment and public education, starts with an hour of networking and refreshments. The program will start at 10 a.m.

“These are times like no other in our nation’s history,” said Maine Attorney General Janet Mills. Mills will address the group, which organizers estimate will include 300 people.

“We must step up and defend liberty and freedom for all, the founding principles of our great democracy,” Mills said.

Mills is a passionate, effective defender of the rights guaranteed to all Maine residents in the U.S. Constitution, including immigrants and refugees.

“We will say ‘no’ to religious and racial discrimination, rollbacks to laws that protect Maine’s natural resources and cuts to health care that will endanger lives,” said Larry Dansinger, a citizen activist for decades.

“We will say ‘yes’ to human and civil rights for all, a clean environment and renewable energy, providing security for all residents and a government that respects and listens to everyone, not just the 1 percent,” said Milja Brecher-DeMuro, who coordinated the attendance of 110 at the Women’s March in Washington last month.

“The Women’s March is one of the most empowering things I’ve ever participated in,” said Brecher-DeMuro. “Our little group is several hundred strong and growing, and we’re taking actions every day in the belief that we will affect change if we speak up and out.”

“The charge to the assembly,” said Phil Bailey of the Maine People’s Alliance, “is to identify specific strategies and actions we can take to ensure our government serves all residents of Hancock County.”

Participants will break into small groups and develop specific plans by their area of interest. “People will vote on what is most important to them, and priorities for coordinated action will be set in democratic fashion,” Bailey said. “Folks can sign up to work on what interests them most.”

Breakout groups include economic fairness, health care, civil rights, education, renewable energy-climate change and making money work.

“One of the beautiful things about our diverse society is that we all bring different talents and interests. There are so many ways to be involved in our communities, and all one needs to do is decide to jump in,” said Nathalie Arruda, volunteer coordinator for the Hancock County Democratic Committee.

The event is free and open to the public. It is co-sponsored by the Women’s March on Washington-MDI, Resources for Organizing and Social Change, the Hancock County Democratic Committee and the Maine People’s Alliance.

Visit “Hancock County Action Assembly” on Facebook.com.

Organizations that would like to be involved should email Nathalie Arruda at [email protected] or Phil Bailey at [email protected] Carpooling is encouraged and can be coordinated on the event’s Facebook page. RSVP’s are appreciated to help with planning.