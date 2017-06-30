Hamlin to talk end of life

MOUNT DESERT — Dr. Charles Hamlin will give a presentation called “Mortality, Morality and Honor: The End of Life Paradigm” at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, July 5, at 5:30 p.m.

The presentation will visit society’s attitudes towards death and dying with philosophy, humor and a little data but no dogma. Hamlin will attempt to define how culture, law, religion and medicine interact to shape the landscape of the “last chapter.”

Hamlin, a graduate of Yale College and Columbia Medical School in New York, practiced hand surgery in Denver for 40 years. Hamlin was recipient of the Humanitarian Award given by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons in 2001, as well as the Volunteer Service Award given by the American Society of Surgery of the Hand. Hamlin recently served on the National Board of Compassion and Choices, the largest advocacy group for choice at the end of life and aid in dying.

Following his talk, there will be an interactive discussion. This event is free. Everyone is welcome.