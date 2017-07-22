H-2B visas available

BAR HARBOR — An announcement Monday that the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Labor will issue additional visas this year for temporary foreign workers under the H-2B program was welcomed by some seasonal businesses, but for others it was too little, too late.

Hotel company Ocean Properties may be able to bring more workers for the latter part of the season, Harborside Hotel manager Eben Salvatore said.

“This help can’t come soon enough. It has been one of the worst seasons ever from a staffing standpoint … it feels like October in July.”

But for smaller businesses like Side Street Café, whose owner Jena Young was profiled by the Wall Street Journal in the spring about this issue, the mid-season policy shift came too late to be of help.