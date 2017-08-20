Group to aid parents of victims

ELLSWORTH — A new support group for parents who have lost a child to drug overdose will be held at the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County office on Thursdays from Aug. 31 through Oct. 5, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

According to organizers, losing a child to drug overdose can make one feel alone and in pain, but those who have lost a child to drug overdose are not alone. There were 378 overdose deaths in Maine in 2016. That’s an average of more than one overdose death per day throughout the state. This group will provide a safe, nonjudgmental, confidential space to receive support, to share difficult emotions and to build connection.

The group is free of charge but participants need to register at least a week in advance to allow time for group preparation. Call Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County at 667-2531.