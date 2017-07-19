Great Harbor Dream event

MOUNT DESERT — A celebration to benefit the Great Harbor Dream program will take place immediately following the Pursuit Race on Sunday, July 23, from 6-9 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Fleet.

The Pursuit Race is open to all keel boats 20 feet and over. The first boats go off at 1 p.m. from the Great Harbor.

Tickets cost $75 per person. The celebration is open to anyone, even those who don’t sail. The event will feature a barbecue dinner from Mother’s Kitchen and music from the blues band Mr. Nick and the Dirty Tricks.

The event benefits junior sailors around Mount Desert Island and the Mount Desert Island High School sailing team.

To purchase tickets, contact the Northeast Harbor Fleet at 276-5101.