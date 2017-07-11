Great Harbor Dream event

MOUNT DESERT — A celebration to benefit the Great Harbor Dream will take place immediately following the pursuit race on Sunday, July 23, from 6-9 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Fleet.

Tickets are $75 per person. The event will feature a barbecue dinner from Mother’s Kitchen and music from the blues band Mr. Nick and the Dirty Tricks.

The event benefits junior sailors around Mount Desert Island as well as the Mount Desert Island High School sailing team.

To purchase tickets, contact the Northeast Harbor Fleet at 276-5101.