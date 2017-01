BAR HARBOR — John Anderson will speak about Great Duck Island at a Human Ecology Forum in the McCormick Lecture Hall on the College of the Atlantic campus on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 4:10 p.m.

“Hints and Guesses: History and Natural History of Great Duck Island” is the title of the talk. Anderson is the W.H. Drury Professor of Ecology/Natural History at the college.

The talk is free and open to the public.