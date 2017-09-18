Gray is Clerk of the Year

WATERVILLE — Bar Harbor Town Clerk Pat Gray was honored with the Clerk of the Year award from the Maine Town and City Clerks’ Association Tuesday at the group’s annual business meeting.

The award, presented annually to a municipal clerk nominated by peers, recognizes excellence in contributions to the community as well as to the profession of the municipal clerk. The award is the highest honor bestowed upon a municipal clerk by the association. Gray is only the second Hancock County clerk to win the award. Gouldsboro Town Clerk Yvonne “Eve” Wilkinson was Clerk of the Year in 2008.

“Pat is an unsung hero here in Bar Harbor,” said Paul Paradis, Town Council chair. “She has served as our town clerk for the past 19 years and has done so in her signature quiet, professional and capable manner. She is an integral part of municipal operations and does a superb job.”

It’s Gray’s job to wrangle rosters, minutes and agendas of the town’s 24 different boards, committees and task forces. She ensures the complicated deadlines and requirements of the town charter and land use ordinance are met in organizing town meetings and preparing the warrant for each town election.

She compiles the agenda packet for Town Council meetings and takes the meeting minutes and puts together the budget books for the municipal, water and wastewater budgets. She also serves as the town’s election warden.

“I am very happy for her,” said Town Manager Cornell Knight. “In my three years here, she has done a great job.”

“We wish to congratulate Pat on receiving this well-deserved honor and thank her for her continuing exemplary service,” Paradis and Knight said in a statement.