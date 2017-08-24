Graves named managing editor of the Mount Desert Islander

BAR HARBOR — Liz Graves, a reporter at the Mount Desert Islander since 2013, has been named managing editor of the weekly newspaper. She succeeds founding Editor Earl Brechlin, who is leaving the Islander after 16 years to take the post of communications director for Friends of Acadia.

For the past two years, Graves, 33, has covered Bar Harbor town government, the police department, local businesses and nonprofits. She helps manage the newspaper’s website and social media. Her first Islander assignment was covering sports and maritimes topics: commercial fisheries, boatbuilding, racing competitions and recreational boating.

She is an experienced photographer and videographer.

Graves has won Maine and New England press association awards for her reporting on business, science and technology and sports, as well as for feature writing.

Prior to joining the Islander, she worked at Morris Yachts in Northeast Harbor and Trenton. She previously worked as a deckhand, bosun, engineer and educator on traditional sailing vessels, including the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater.

“Although we are sorry to see Earl go, we have great confidence in Liz,” said Alan Baker, publisher of the Islander and sister newspaper The Ellsworth American. “She has the experience, enthusiasm and commitment to community journalism to maintain the Islander’s standard of excellence.

A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Graves is a graduate of Vassar College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics. She also is active in her church.

Liz and her husband, Art Gowie, a painter-graphic artist and barista at Rooster Brother in Ellsworth, live in Hulls Cove.