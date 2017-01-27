Do-gooder reunites cash, happy owner

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Police were able to return several hundred dollars to its owner thanks to a Good Samaritan who brought the cash and money clip into the station on Jan. 17.

Chief Alan Brown tracked down the owner using initials engraved into the money clip.

Bar Harbor

Police received a report Jan. 17 of “an erected driver” on the Eagle Lake Road. The description was later corrected to “erratic.”

A police cruiser sustained significant damage to the undercarriage after Officer Doug Brundrett drove over a rock early Sunday while on patrol on Route 3 in an area known as The Bluffs. The large rock apparently dislodged from the outcropping and fell onto the road. Officer Shawn Murphy of the Southwest Harbor Police Department investigated and estimated damage at $4,000.

A 17-year-old male from Bar Harbor was summonsed Sunday on a charge of possessing a useable amount of marijuana following a traffic stop on the Crooked Road by Officer Jerrod Hardy.

Police disposed of a hypodermic needle found Friday on Cottage Street.

Mount Desert

No injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash Jan. 19 on the Oak Hill Road.

Katielee Lunt, 33, of Mount Desert overcorrected after drifting off the right side of the road, sending her 2011 Chevrolet SUV into a spin. The vehicle crossed the oncoming lane, went off the road and hit trees.

Diane Clendaniel, 56, of Bar Harbor was northbound on Route 102 in Somesville Jan. 19 when her 2009 Subaru struck a deer.

Tremont

A 60-year-old resident was summonsed Saturday on several charges after Deputy Travis Frost stopped the vehicle he was driving.

Donald Murphy was summonsed on charges of operating after suspension, violating conditions of release and attachment of false plates.

An individual was found to be in compliance during a Jan. 17 bail check, but another person at the scene was taken into custody.

Dylan Thurston, 18, of Tremont was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Trenton

A report Monday of a vehicle in a ditch on the Oak Point Road resulted in the arrest of the driver.

Wayne Stanley, 42, no address given, was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence.