BAR HARBOR — Hannah Semler will talk about gleaning at a Human Ecology Forum in the McCormick Lecture Hall on the College of the Atlantic campus on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 4:10 p.m.

The title of the talk is “Gleaning in Maine: The Transition Towards a More Flexible and Responsive Food System.” Semler, a 2006 graduate of the college, is the gleaning coordinator for Healthy Acadia.

The talk is free and open to the public.