George Mitchell at Jesup

BAR HARBOR — Sen. George Mitchell will be at the Jesup Memorial Library on Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. for a wide-ranging talk and book signing.

Mitchell recently joined the Jesup as chairman of the honorary committee for The Next Chapter, an expansion and renovation project that will enable the Jesup to continue and expand its role as a community center and vital resource for information and resources on Mount Desert Island.

Mitchell’s two most recent books, “The Negotiator: A Memoir” and “A Path to Peace: A Brief History of Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations and a Way Forward in the Middle East,” will be available for purchase that night courtesy of Sherman’s books, with part of the proceeds donated to the Jesup.

Mitchell is a graduated of Bowdoin College and has a home on MDI. He has earned many awards and honors for his work in the United States and across the globe, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honor. He served as a senator from Maine for 15 years, spending six as the Senate majority leader. He was voted “the most respected member” of the Senate for six consecutive years.

Doors to this event open at 6:15 p.m. Seating is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to 150 people.

Call 207-288-4245 or [email protected].