Generator campaign raises $2M

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital has raised $1 million for its Emergency Generator Campaign to meet the challenge grant issued by The Manton Foundation of New York for a matching $1 million in campaign funds. That brings the total raised to $2 million, a majority of the $2.6 million needed to complete project.

“We are profoundly grateful to The Manton Foundation, our Maine foundations, local businesses and our individual donors,” said Arthur J. Blank, MDI Hospital president and CEO.

The generator campaign began in January 2016, when The Manton Foundation offered a $1 million dollar challenge grant to the hospital to replace its 35-year-old emergency generator. Because of MDI Hospital’s remote coastal location, the organization needs to be particularly vigilant about protocol for natural disasters and severe weather events. “A hospital has to act a lot like a ship out at sea. We can never be out of power. The only way to do that is to have an emergency generator on standby,” said Doug Springer, director of engineering at the hospital.

In 2014, MDI Hospital conducted an efficiency risk assessment survey that identified the emergency generator on its main campus as the hospital’s top priority, mandating complete replacement of the unit. While the aging generator has been maintained and inspected since its installation in 1981, it is nearing the end of its useful life.

That generator is now working at maximum capacity, curtailing growth opportunities for the organization, said Blank. “Town governments on our island, the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency and the community as a whole have a vested interest in MDI Hospital’s responsiveness and preparedness for emergency situations all year round.”

Once the final funding is secured, the project is anticipated to take an estimated 9 to 12 months from start to finish. There will be no interruption of emergency generator service during construction. The new generator is expected to be online next summer.

Contact Lani Naihe, at 801-5040 or [email protected].