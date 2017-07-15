Garden tour set for Quietside

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club’s 2017 Garden Tour, highlighting gardens located on The Quietside of Mount Desert Island, will take place on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

This garden tour is a biennial fundraiser that supports a variety of community projects and funds college scholarships for horticulture and environmental study students.

A ticket entitles the holder to enter seven beautifully kept gardens offering a wide mix of habitats. In addition, visitors will be able to enjoy the views of wildflower meadows, shorefront properties and serene woods.

Tickets, which cost $20 in advance, may be purchased in Bar Harbor at the chamber of commerce and Sherman’s Bookstore; in Ellsworth at Seven Arts Gallery and The Alchemist Salon; in Northeast Harbor at The Kimball Shop and Northeast Harbor Library; in Southwest Harbor at Carroll’s Drug, Sawyer’s Specialties, the Southwest Harbor Public Library and the Southwest Harbor Chamber of Commerce; and in Trenton at the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets sold on the day of the tour will cost $25 and will be for sale at each garden and the tour headquarters. Brochures will include a self-guided tour map and garden descriptions.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 315 Main St., will serve as tour headquarters. Vendors and artist will sell their products and crafts at an outdoor market at the headquarters. Entrance to this market will not require a ticket.

The tour may be started from any one of the gardens. Dogs and strollers should be left at home. The majority of the gardens are not wheelchair accessible. Visit www.barharborgardenclub.com or call 288-0483.

The Bar Harbor Garden Club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine and National Garden Clubs Inc.