Garden club offers scholarships

BAR HARBOR — Two college scholarships are offered by the Bar Harbor Garden Club each year, with deadlines in March and May.

The Nell Goff Scholarship is open to college students with majors/strengths related to plant sciences. The award is $1,000. Applications must be postmarked by March 1.

The Inga C.B. Weber Scholarship is open to both graduating Mount Desert Island High School seniors and to current college students who are Maine residents. The annual award of $1,000 may be split between two winners. The application deadline is May 1.

Information and application forms for both scholarships may be obtained at barharborgardenclub.com or by emailing scholarship@barharborgardenclub.com. The scholarship chair for the Bar Harbor Garden Club is Tom McIntyre, P.O. Box 107, Salisbury Cove, ME 04672.